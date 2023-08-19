California Highway Patrol Calls For Public Help In Identifying Strange Car Carrier Of Trucks

For people who are into electric vehicles and especially Tesla, the Cybertruck is the probably the most anticipated EV ever, and the abundance of news about the eccentric electric truck proves that.

But while it's tempting to generalize and think everyone is excited about the imminent launch of the Tesla Cybertruck, the truth is many people wouldn't even know what it was if they saw the Cybertruck in real life.

It actually happened to the California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow, whose officers saw not one but several Tesla Cybertrucks being transported by a few car haulers – three vehicles on each transporter – on Interstate 5 yesterday.