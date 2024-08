Monterey Car Week is finally here and with it, countless car enthusiasts flock to the area. All of them need to be on the lookout for the police though. Beginning today, the California Highway Patrol is conducting a maximum enforcement period.

That means that the entire division will be on high alert to catch speeders and those who drive dangerously or recklessly in the area. According to the CHP, speeding is the leading contributor to crashes in California.