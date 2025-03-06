California Highway Patrol Wraps Up Memorial Day Weekend Crack Down By Giving 34 Tickets To Two Porsche Owners

California might be a postcard come to life, but that doesn’t mean it’s an open invitation to drive like you’re in a car commercial. The state’s mountain passes, coastal highways, and everything in between make it a dream for drivers, but lately, some have been pushing the limits a little too enthusiastically.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) just wrapped up a holiday enforcement period, and the numbers suggest that the speeding hasn’t exactly slowed down since.

The department says that over Memorial Day weekend, they issued 410 citations in the Santa Cruz area alone. That’s an average of 136.6 tickets every day or 5.69 tickets every hour for 72 hours straight. On top of that, they issued a further 119 verbal warnings, made 25 arrests, and attended to one fatal crash.