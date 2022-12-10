California Issues Crack Down On Smog Test Stations

The state of California will soon require biometric authentication and webcam monitoring at smog test stations, as it seeks to prevent fraudulent inspections from taking place. California's smog testing program is managed by the Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR.) The authority is seeking to implement new security measures on the emissions inspection systems used in the state, as covered by Aftermarket Matters. The intention is to cut down on fraudulent smog inspections in the state, which has negative impacts on air quality. It also impacts used car buyers, who may find their vehicle had a fraudulent inspection, and actually requires expensive repairs to be road legal.



