California Judge Asks GM Cruise Why He Shouldn't Fine The Company For Doctoring Evidence In Fatality Trial

The fallout from an incident involving a Cruise autonomous test vehicle and a pedestrian continues, as a California administrative judge has ordered the company to explain why it should not be fined for “misleading” regulators.



The question follows an October 2 incident, in which a pedestrian was struck by a Nissan Sentra driven by a human. The person was pushed into a Cruise autonomous vehicle, which could not stop before hitting them a second time.



However, crucially, regulators say the company initially edited a video of the incident to stop them from seeing the robotaxi’s decision to then pull over, which dragged the pedestrian another 20 feet, at 7 mph (11 km/h). Although Cruise denied the claim, officials say it took the company more than a week to provide them with the full video.





Read Article