California Judge Denys Third Trial For Tesla Discrimination Case

A California federal judge rejected former Tesla elevator operator Owen Diaz’s appeal for a third trial in his racial discrimination case against the electric carmaker. In doing so, US District Judge William Orrick rejected claims which alleged that Tesla’s legal team had engaged in misconduct.

In a written order, Judge Orrick upheld a $3.2 million verdict that was awarded to Diaz in April. With this, both Diaz’s motion for a new trial and Tesla’s bid to cut the award were rejected. Judge Orrick noted in his order that the verdict was justified “in light of the endemic racism at the Tesla factory and Tesla’s repeated failure to rectify it.”

A different jury had awarded Diaz $137 million back in 2021, and it was considered one of the largest ever for an individual suing over discrimination in the United States. Judge Orrick, however, later noted that the verdict was excessive. The award was reduced to $15 million, but Diaz rejected the amount. His rejection of the $15 million triggered a retrial, as noted in a Reuters report.