California Lawmakers Demand Stricter Regulations For Autonomous Semi Rigs

Concerns about the safety of self-driving trucks are mounting in California, prompting discussions about imposing new restrictions. This comes in the wake of several incidents involving vehicles developed by Cruise and Alphabet.



Currently, the permitting of autonomous vehicles in California falls under state regulators’ jurisdiction. However, Senator Dave Cortese has sponsored a bill proposing a significant shift in control, suggesting that cities should oversee permits for self-driving vehicles and related regulations.



Additionally, a separate bill by Assembly Majority Leader Cecilia Aguiar-Curry would introduce a mandate for a trained human driver to be present behind the wheel of any self-driving vehicle weighing over 10,001 lbs (4,536 kg).









Read Article