California Lawmakers Feel The Greed - 4 Test Traffic Cameras Issue 100,000 Potential Violations In Just 10 Days

Does it feel like everybody speeds these days? Depending on where you live, that observation may be accurate. A speed camera pilot program set to be implemented in Malibu this fall has been delayed after a 10-day trial conducted in September resulted in approximately 100,000 recorded speeding infractions. Look, we’re not saying speed limits are meaningless, buuuuuut…

According to KTLA, Malibu officials released a statement saying that the city has delayed a warning period that was scheduled to begin after the trial concluded so that it can study existing traffic patterns in certain parts of the city (Carbon Canyon and Tuna Canyon), where apparently just about everybody is ignoring the speed limit.

Fortunately for local drivers, those violations aren’t “real” yet. The cameras are operating and violators may see flashes when they pass, but nobody has been charged with any speed infractions.