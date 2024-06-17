California Lawmakers Run Out Of Things To Control So They Outlaw Hot Rodded EV Bicycles

If a proposed new bill eventually becomes law, higher-speed electric bicycles may soon have a tougher row to hoe in California.



Electric bicycle speeds in the state, which uses a similar three-class system as most of the US, are limited to either 20 mph (32 km/h) for Class 1 and 2 electric bicycles or 28 mph (45 km/h) for Class 3 electric bicycles.

However, because electric bicycles are relatively simple to work on, it’s fairly easy for many owners to modify some of them to go even faster. In some cases, devices are available for purchase that can help e-bike owners do just that.



California Assembly Bill 1774 seeks to limit the sale of such devices that could help e-bike riders remove speed limits on their bikes.