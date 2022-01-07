California Lawmakers Tell Cities That Laws Banning Lowriders Are Racist

The California State Assembly voted for a resolution encouraging cities to overturn bans on cruising and embrace lowrider culture.

The resolution, introduced by Assemblymember Luz Rivas passed without opposition with 71 of 80 assembly members signing on to it, reports the Los Angeles Times. With that, the measure is now headed to the state senate.

“These laws wrongfully stereotype law-abiding car owners and conflate them with illegal street racers and sideshows who are and should be prosecuted for putting public lives in danger,” Rivas told the outlet. “It’s time for locals to follow these cities and repeal this archaic traffic law.”