California Lawmakers Want To Prevent Automated Trucking

As California regulators consider whether to revoke a ban on autonomous heavy-duty trucks on public roads, labor organizers and allies in the state legislature are pushing back.

The California Labor Federation and several Teamsters locals rallied in Sacramento on Monday for proposed legislation requiring a trained safety driver to be in the cab during any testing or operations of autonomous vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds.

California Assembly members Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, and Tom Lackey, R- Palmdale, introduced the legislation. Teamsters and lawmakers cited safety as a concern for keeping employed people behind the wheel.