California Lawsuit May Shape The Future Of Self Driving Liability

Tesla is heading to trial this morning in what could be a groundbreaking trial in terms of driver assistance features.

Opening statements are set to begin in a California courtroom this morning stemming from a death and two injuries from passengers, who are suing Tesla and accusing Autopilot of causing the accident.

Micah Lee’s Tesla Model 3 suddenly veered off of a Los Angeles highway at 65 MPH and struck a palm tree, the suit, which was filed by the two passengers and Lee’s estate, claims. The car then caught fire.

The crash occurred four years ago in 2019, and the two passengers, one of whom was an 8-year-old boy, were seriously injured. The suit accuses Tesla of knowing that Autopilot and other active safety features were defective when it sold the Model 3 to Lee.