California Legalizes Speed Cameras To Fill Depleted Revenue Coffers

People of California: Look out. Speed cameras are coming. Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a bill into law that approved a new pilot program that legalizes speed cameras for the first time ever in the Golden State, and details are now emerging about their rollout in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and other cities in America's largest car market. The pilot program is scheduled to run for 18 months in Los Angeles beginning early next year. At first, the speed cameras will only be installed in specific high-risk areas, including certain sections of freeways, school zones, and streets with chronic speeding issues. The city of Los Angeles put out a statement in strong support of the bill, saying, “Speed is the number one factor in crash severity.” As a local, I can confirm that speeding is endemic on LA's freeways and surface streets, but whether a handful of cameras can curtail the issue in a city with over 6,600 miles of roads is a much larger debate.



