California Looks To Revive Tax Credit After It Realizes No One Can Afford An EV In The State

California is moving to backfill at least some of the lost $7,500 federal electric vehicle tax credit that was killed recently by the President Donald Trump's administration and Congress.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat thought to be likely 2028 presidential contender, announced a plan on Friday, Jan. 9 to spend $200 million in his state's money to offer an "on the hood" electric vehicle tax credit that would offer instant discounts to EVs in the state that is home to most plug-in models in the nation. The governor did not reveal the specific amount of the credits that he hopes will soon be offered to car buyers in his state.