California Man Arrested After Stealing TWO BMWs Using Fake ID

A California man is accused of having stolen two cars from San Francisco Bay Area car dealerships within days of one another using fake IDs to fraudulently apply for loans to purchase the vehicles.

Later identified as Philip Cedric Espina, the 24-year-old man is accused of having gone to a dealership in Walnut Creek and used a fake ID to purchase a black BMW. Days later, he was at Autobahn Gallery in Dublin, California, buying a white one, reports KTVU.

“This guy came in here, gave us fake information as a different person, and took one of our cars,” Matt Saatchi, the dealership‘s general manager told the outlet. “The banks approved it. It was good. Everything checked out.”