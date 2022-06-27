California Man Arrested After Stealing TWO BMWs Using Fake ID

Agent009 submitted on 6/27/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:56 AM

Views : 274 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A California man is accused of having stolen two cars from San Francisco Bay Area car dealerships within days of one another using fake IDs to fraudulently apply for loans to purchase the vehicles.

 

 

Later identified as Philip Cedric Espina, the 24-year-old man is accused of having gone to a dealership in Walnut Creek and used a fake ID to purchase a black BMW. Days later, he was at Autobahn Gallery in Dublin, California, buying a white one, reports KTVU.

“This guy came in here, gave us fake information as a different person, and took one of our cars,” Matt Saatchi, the dealership‘s general manager told the outlet. “The banks approved it. It was good. Everything checked out.”



Read Article


California Man Arrested After Stealing TWO BMWs Using Fake ID

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)