California Man Fined Over $500,000 For Fixing Broken Cars At His Home

Parking cars on the lawn is a rite of passage for many enthusiasts, at least in my circles—so many project cars, so little time, after all. For one Sacramento man, parking cars on his lawn came with a hefty price tag. The city of Sacramento hit 83-year-old homeowner Dan Alstatt with a $573,000 fine for code violations dating back to 2014 that stemmed initially from parking cars in his backyard, according to the Sacramento Bee.



In 2014, Alstatt parked "inoperable vehicles" and allowed junk material, which included fallen fruit from trees on his property, to accumulate in his yard, according to the city. Neighbors complained, and the city fined him. In 2015, Alstatt contested the city's rulings, and in response, the city of Sacramento sued him. The eight ensuing years were subject to a lengthy legal battle, and ultimately Alstatt lost in California's 3rd District Appellate Court, which levied the fine.



