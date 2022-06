A man in California has sued BMW and claimed the car manufacturer kept almost $25,000 in equity after the M5 Competition he was leasing was wrecked in a crash.

Alexander Russell signed a 36-month lease for a 2019 BMW M5 Competition in October 2019. At the time, the car was worth $115,816. Auto News reports that Russell was involved in a crash on February 14, 2022 that left the super sedan a total loss.