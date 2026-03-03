California Mom Arrested After Toddler Falls Out Of Moving Car

A woman from Orange County has been arrested in connection with an incident in Fullerton in which a toddler fell onto a roadway from a moving vehicle, after video of the moment spread widely online. Police say the child, aged 19 months, was hurt in the fall and was treated at hospital, but is expected to recover. Authorities say the footage places the incident at North Euclid Street and West Malvern Avenue. As an SUV makes a turn onto Malvern, the passenger-side front door is shown not fully shut, and the child ends up on the street. A car following behind stops in time, preventing a crash involving the SUV or the toddler. The video then shows a woman getting out from the driver’s side, lifting the child and returning to the vehicle.













