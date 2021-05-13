California Neighbors Suing BMW Owner For Interfering With Their Quiet Enjoyment

Carlsbad, Calif. resident and BMW enthusiast Bryan Hillman got a rude awakening earlier yesterday (May 11, 2021) when a lawyer approached his residence and served him.



According to Small Claims Court documents posted by Hillman on Twitter, two of Hillman’s neighbors sought legal council, filed all the correct paperwork, and are seeking $15,000 in reparations for “interfering with the quiet enjoyment of my (their) property.”One neighbor is suing for $2,000 a year over five years whereas the other neighbor is asking for $1,000 a year.



$2k a year for loss of quiet enjoyment of their home BAHHAHAHAHA THIS WOMAN IS SO DELUSIONAL. Keep in mind I don’t have an HOA lol... https://t.co/fKF4euRmh8 pic.twitter.com/dkiPWravPP — BmwBry?? (@staticb1tch) May 11, 2021



