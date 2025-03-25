California Now Has More EV Charging Stations Than Gas Pumps

Every time I visit California for business or pleasure, I'm amazed at the sheer preponderance of electric vehicles I see everywhere. The state is the original home of Tesla and Rivian, the heart of the tech industry, and has some of the most comically expensive gasoline you can find anywhere in the United States. It's no wonder then that given California's nation-leading EV adoption, charging ports are now more numerous than gas stations are. That factoid comes from California Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, which explained this week that there are now 48% more EV chargers than gasoline nozzles in the state. "The California Energy Commission (CEC) estimates there are about 120,000 gas nozzles in the state, compared to 178,000 public and shared private chargers," officials said in a news release.



Read Article