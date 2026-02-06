California Now Wants To Ban Performance Tires

California is at it again—new legislation is being explored by state policymakers in an attempt to regulate the tire industry. The California Energy Commission (CEC) wants to introduce a law that sets a minimum tire rolling resistance target to help save a claimed $1 billion in extra fuel costs experienced by drivers. Basically, California is trying to set the performance standard for aftermarket tires, which can change almost everything, especially for enthusiasts who use inefficient but grippy high-performance tires. Here’s what we know.



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