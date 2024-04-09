California Passes Bill Mandating Speed Warning Alarms On Vehicles Sold In The State

California could set an automotive precedent with a new rule. If Governor Gavin Newsom signs Senate Bill 961 by the end of September, many new vehicles sold or leased in the Golden State from 2030 onward will have to include a driver alert to discourage speeding. It’s not a speed restrictor being discussed here, but a “brief, one-time” audio and visual warning more like the seat belt chime your car already has. SB-961 was introduced at the beginning of this year, then amended and discussed a few times, and has now passed through the state’s senate (26 in favor to 9 opposed) onto the assembly floor (47 in favor, 17 opposed). Next, the governor can sign it into law or veto it. If he vetoes, the legislature has 60 days to try to override it, if it wishes.



Read Article