California Plans To Leave Automakers Without EV Models Behind

The Golden State once again wants to set the norms for emissions and EV mandates. An ambitious proposal was released by California Air Resources Board (CARB), requiring ZEVs and plug-in hybrids to make up 68% of new-vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035. If it passes, it will cost carmakers $30 billion between 2026 and 2030.



