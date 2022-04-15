California Plans To Leave Automakers Without EV Models Behind

The Golden State once again wants to set the norms for emissions and EV mandates. An ambitious proposal was released by California Air Resources Board (CARB), requiring ZEVs and plug-in hybrids to make up 68% of new-vehicle sales by 2030 and 100% by 2035. If it passes, it will cost carmakers $30 billion between 2026 and 2030.

According to the plan, zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and plug-in hybrids will have to make up 35% of new vehicle sales by the 2026 model year, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035. This is a huge difference coming from the 12.4% zero-emission vehicles market share in 2021. The proposed regulations are estimated to cost carmakers $30.2 billion between 2026 and 2030, or $2 billion per year on average, according to CARB’s analysis.


