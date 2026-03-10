California Police Arrest Kia Boys For The Second Time In 3 Days - How Would You Stop Them?

They're still out there. This is the only thing you must know about the Kia Boys, so if you haven't patched your Hyundai or Kia, it's time you do it. Police in Chico, California, recently arrested two Kia Boys who stole a Hyundai sedan with the infamous method.

The worst part is that the justice system still doesn't do anything about these kids. One of the two boys arrested by the Chico police officers was previously caught and released for the same thing – stealing a car – three days earlier.



The Chico Police Department says the red Hyundai was stolen early Sunday morning. Officers on duty received a report of a stolen 2016 car before 8 AM. While filing the report and discussing with the owner, the police were alerted to reckless driving involving a car that perfectly matched the description of the stolen vehicle.