California Police Begin Targeting Monterey Car Week Attendees In Groups

Monterey Car Week hasn’t even shifted into full gear yet, but police in the area aren’t waiting. They’re already trying to make a big and bold statement; slow down or get stopped altogether. And they did it by pulling over five supercars at a time in Monterey.

The scene isn’t totally unfamiliar to the area. Each year, Monterey Car Week brings together the biggest names in the automotive industry. Along with them, you’ll find millions of the world’s biggest and wealthiest car fans. A year ago, nine ended up pulled over on the side of the road together after CHP decided they needed a ticket or two.