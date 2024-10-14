California Police Department Declares Teslas Are Unfit For Police Duty By Stating Problems That Are Well Known

Teslas are not ready for police work – two police chiefs in California have agreed on this same conclusion. In an interview with SFGATE, the head honchos of Menlo Park Police Department and Ukiah Police Department share their sentiments about going fully electric for their fleet squad cars, in line with Governor Gavin Newsom's mandate in the Golden State – all cars sold in California will be EVs by 2035.

Ukiah Police Department chief Cedric Crook and Menlo Park Police Department chief David Norris spoke in the interview. Crook purchased two Tesla Model 3 units for his beat – both originally intended for patrol purposes, but was later demoted to transport command staff. Norris, on the other hand, got three long-range Model Y units for a systematized pilot study of EVs as squad cars.







