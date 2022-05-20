California Police Nab Car Thieves In A Mercedes With A License Plate Flipper

Both residents of Garden Grove in Orange County, Yasmine Kambour, 37, and Chris Huynh, 44, were arrested after someone spotted them in a parking garage.

According to the Irvine Police department, the tipster told the authorities that they recognized the suspects who were possibly involved in a string of vehicle burglaries and their white 2008 Mercedes-Benz C300, Nypost, reported.

Forget the submarine cars, mini-cameras, and talking cars. The two suspects had an ingenious gadget that could flip the rear license plate with a press of a button, throwing off any suspicious eyes on their trail.

