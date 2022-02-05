California Police Saddle Mita Driver With A FELONY For Doing Donuts In An EMPTY Parking Lot

Of all the fun things you can do in a car, whipping some Miata donuts in a huge, empty parking lot are some of the more harmless ones. Apparently, the Irvine Police Department in California, and at least one dirty tattle t.... "concerned resident" don't see things that way. According to a Facebook post from Irvine PD, a first-gen Mazda MX-5 owner was arrested last week after said concerned resident emailed police a video of him doing sick donuts in what looks like a very big and very deserted parking lot. The charge? Felony vandalism. "Irvine Public Works determined the dangerous maneuvers caused over $3,700 in damage to the parking lot and painted parking lot lines."







