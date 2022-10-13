California Politicians Go After Valero For High Gas Prices Ignoring Their Highest Taxes In The US

While gas prices have largely fallen across the country, Californians are still paying an average of $6.28 per gallon as of this writing. Politicians in the state have noted the discrepancy and laid the blame squarely on oil companies. Now, gas refiner and marketer Valero Energy Corp. has responded directly and called the state’s policies out in return. California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a video on Twitter back on September 30th where he called out gas companies. “Oil companies are ripping you off. Their record profits are coming at your expense at the pump,” the Tweet said. He then called for a new tax on oil companies and promised to return the cash to Californians.



