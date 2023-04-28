California Professor Proclaims Uber And Lyft Pay Algorithms Are Discriminatory

When rideshare drivers open their app and look for fares, they’re shown how much they’ll make for a particular ride. Just what goes into calculating that price is unclear, and it may not be the same for everyone.

Veena Dubal, a professor at the University of California College of the Law, claimed in a recent paper that rideshare apps promote something she describes as “algorithmic wage discrimination,” reports NPR. Essentially, two different drivers taking the same fare will make two different amounts of money.

Rideshare drivers have long shared anecdotes about this, and a YouTube video by the channel The Rideshare Guy documented the phenomenon when the host and his brother found that they were quoted different prices for identical rides.