California Proposes $800 Gas Cards Relieve Pain At The Pump - Wouldn't Lowering Taxes Be Better?

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags onwards, energy prices remain high with little sign of relief coming any time soon. Californians have been particularly hard hit, with Governor Gavin Newsom proposing a rebate to help out drivers at the pump, reports CalMatters. Talk of a rebate was first floated by Newsom in early March, with specific details on the full scheme revealed on Wednesday. Newsom's plan involves sending $400 debit cards to owners of registered vehicles, up to a limit of two per person. "Today we're announcing a $9 billion tax refund to tens of millions of Californians," said Newsom, adding "That direct relief will address the issue that we all are struggling to address and that is the issue of gas prices."



