California Prosecutors Charge Driver With Manslaughter Over Autopilot Accident

California prosecutors have delivered a sharp wake-up call to both automakers and drivers by charging a driver with manslaughter after he ran a red light killing two people while his Tesla’s Autopilot system was engaged.

 

Police say limousine driver Kevin George Aziz Riad was traveling at high speed when his Model S ran a red light with Autopilot engaged in a Los Angeles suburb in December 2019. Riad’s Tesla collided with a Honda Civic at the intersection, and while he and his female passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, two occupants of the Honda tragically died at the scene.



