California Resident Takes Advantage Of Incentives And Buys A Brand New Tesla Model 3 For Only $13,620

A California resident bought a brand-new Tesla Model 3 and only paid $13,620 before taxes for it! He took it to Twitter to explain how he actually did it.

The carmaker has indeed slashed prices on inventory cars. But there is still a long way from around $37,000 to around $14,000.

The Tesla Model 3 that this customer chose started at $37,120. So buying one for less than half the price would be surreal. But a California resident did it. The customer that calls himself Zohar on Twitter admitted to paying just $13,620 before taxes and fees. How did he get there?