California Resorting To "Road Charge" To Offset Gasoline Tax Revenue Losses

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:15:54 AM

0 user comments | Views : 436 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.kcra.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Drivers would be taxed by the mile under a state "Road Charge" that could someday replace California's gas tax.

Caltrans is exploring the idea of a road charge to make up for declining fuel tax revenues.

Advertisement

As Californians buy more fuel-efficient vehicles and vehicles that don't use gas at all, Caltrans says gas tax revenues are becoming unsustainable for highway repairs.

Around 80% of highway and road repairs are funded by a tax on gasoline charged at the pump when you buy gas. The current gas tax is over 50 cents a gallon, with the average driver paying $280 each year.



Read Article


California Resorting To

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]