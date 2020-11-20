California Resorting To "Road Charge" To Offset Gasoline Tax Revenue Losses

Drivers would be taxed by the mile under a state "Road Charge" that could someday replace California's gas tax.

Caltrans is exploring the idea of a road charge to make up for declining fuel tax revenues.

Advertisement

As Californians buy more fuel-efficient vehicles and vehicles that don't use gas at all, Caltrans says gas tax revenues are becoming unsustainable for highway repairs.

Around 80% of highway and road repairs are funded by a tax on gasoline charged at the pump when you buy gas. The current gas tax is over 50 cents a gallon, with the average driver paying $280 each year.