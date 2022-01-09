California Says It Needs To Control How Telsa Names Products

California, the place where Tesla’s story started 19 years ago, is also the state where problems began to mount for the EV maker. After the DMV objected to the use of the Full Self-Driving name, a bill prohibiting the same has passed through the Senate and is awaiting the final signature from Governor Newsom.



Tesla Autopilot and Tesla Full Self-Driving are two different systems. One describes a basic safety-assist system not much different from others in modern vehicles, while the other takes things to another level by offering (limited, for now) automated driving features. Some considered both names confusing, and some wanted them banned altogether.



