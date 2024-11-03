California Study To Justify It's Plan To Ban Gas-Powered Cars Had False Assumptions

The California agency conducted a study on the comparative pollution contributed by gas-powered versus electric cars using an unrealistic assumption about how much the subject vehicles weigh to purportedly claim that a plan to ban the sale of gas-powered cars by 2035 would reduce pollution.

In modern gas-powered cars, tailpipe emissions account for only 1% of all direct toxic matter emitted by the vehicle due to advances in filter technology. Today, the toxic impact of cars on the environment is due mostly to tire and brake wear, which, as many new EV owners are finding out, happens much faster in EVs than in gas-powered cars, according to a study by Emissions Analytics.