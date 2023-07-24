California Takes A Page From Chinese Book Of Social Control - Now Using AI Equipped Buses To Report Parking Violations To The Police

Some public transportation buses in California are driving around with a new artificial intelligence parking official of sorts. Over the course of a 45-day pilot program, it spotted over 500 violations that were worthy of a parking ticket. The system could end up improving traffic flow as well as public transportation efficiency. Los Angeles is full of people and their cars so it’s no wonder that some of them park their cars in places where they’re not allowed to. For bus drivers, sometimes those cars end up in bus lanes or in front of bus stops, which slows down public transportation. This new initiative aims to dramatically reduce illegal parking through nearly automatic penalties.



