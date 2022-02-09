California Tells Owners When They Can Charge Their EVs Over Labor Day Weekend

As you may have heard, California just recently announced that it will ban the sale of new gas cars beginning in 2035. Now it will need to get its grid ready for the EV onslaught. Thankfully, California has about 14 years to prepare for the possibility of all new car sales being electric by 2035. Over the course of the 14 years, the transition from gas cars to EVs can and will happen gradually. As more people begin to drive EVs, more charging stations will be needed. California already has many more electric cars on the road than any other US state. For this reason, it's proactively proceeding with caution related to EV charging. In fact, California officials have told residents to avoid charging their cars during certain peak times. Instead, the EV owners should charge at other times to ensure that the grid doesn't get overwhelmed, which should help ensure that all EV owners can get their vehicles charged successfully.



