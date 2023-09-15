California Tightens EV Rebate Program By Lowering Income Limits

The EV rebate program operated in California is set for an overhaul and will now include more restrictive income limits to ensure that subsidies are focused on those with lower incomes. The state is eliminating the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project run since 2010 later this year. Under this program, individuals who earned up to $135,000 and couples earnings up to $200,000 could qualify. Instead, there will be new regulations where California residents earning more than 300% of the federal poverty line will not be eligible for a subsidy. This level sits at $43,740 for an individual and $90,000 for a family of four. It will include a sliding scale depending on household size.



