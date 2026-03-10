California Tires Of Rich People Buying Exotic Cars In Montana - Begins Charging Them With Fraud

When people say “Montana license plate loophole,” they’re generally talking about rich people registering their supercars to a nonsense LLC formed in Montana instead of to themselves, to skip paying sales tax and registration fees. There are ways to do this legally and somewhat legitimately, but not every alleged tax-dodger has time to proceed tactfully. The California Attorney General’s office just posted a “56-count complaint” charging 14 people with varying degrees and a mix of “conspiracy, filing false sales tax returns, failing to file tax returns, perjury, and money laundering.” Suspicious Montana tags can be spotted on cars all over the country, but even a casual observer can spot a high concentration of them in California. You’ve probably seen at least one other news story along the lines of “California’s cracking down on Montana plates” in the last few years, too.



Read Article