California To Allow Radar Cameras To Ticket You Even If You Aren't Driving The Car

As the new year approaches, a series of new laws aimed at drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and even autonomous vehicles are coming into effect in California. The state’s highway patrol has already warned residents that the rules will begin to take effect from January 1, 2026, so everyone behind the wheel or on the road should be attentive. One of the most significant innovations will be a pilot program that will allow the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to install radar or laser speed control systems in highway work zones. These systems will be able to automatically photograph license plates and send fines to registered vehicle owners, with proper appeal procedures.



