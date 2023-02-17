California To Charge Heavy SUV And Truck Owners More To Register Vehicles

California is looking to further its push for more eco-friendly roads. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that lawmakers are considering a new mandate that would charge additional weight-based registration fees to drivers who own heavy cars, trucks, or SUVs. Currently, California is only one of a few other states that charge registration fees based on the value of a vehicle rather than its weight; 14 other states charge owners vehicle registration fees based on weight. That could change if a new bill is passed.



