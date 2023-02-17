California To Charge Heavy SUV And Truck Owners More To Register Vehicles

Agent009 submitted on 2/17/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:45:05 AM

Views : 1,528 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

California is looking to further its push for more eco-friendly roads. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that lawmakers are considering a new mandate that would charge additional weight-based registration fees to drivers who own heavy cars, trucks, or SUVs.

 
Currently, California is only one of a few other states that charge registration fees based on the value of a vehicle rather than its weight; 14 other states charge owners vehicle registration fees based on weight. That could change if a new bill is passed.

Read Article


California To Charge Heavy SUV And Truck Owners More To Register Vehicles

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)