California Toyota Dealer Marks Up New Cruiser To Almost $93,000

Dealers often do all they can to squeeze every last penny out of customers and it’s happening again with the Toyota Land Cruiser. One dealer in California is tacking on huge packages and accessories to the SUV. Someone just so happened to expose it for adding almost $15,000 to the bottom line of one. In fact, Toyota Carlsbad does this to all of its Land Cruisers. Markups are bad for business. That’s not just us saying it but data that indicates that it diminishes brand loyalty. Perhaps that’s one reason that some dealers simply add on thousands in unnecessary packages and parts. In this case, though, the value offered appears to be nowhere near the price listed.



