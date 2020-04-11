California Voters REJECT Gig Economy - Uber And Lyft Drivers Are Contractors NOT Employees

Gig economy giants including Uber Technologies Inc. , Lyft Inc. and DoorDash Inc. have won their effort to pass a hotly contested ballot measure that will exempt the companies from a state law requiring them to classify most of their workers as employees.

Uber and Lyft soared Wednesday after California voters, in the most expensive ballot initiative in state history, approved a ballot measure exempting gig-economy companies from the state labor law known as A.B. 5. Almost 58 percent of voters were supporting the proposition versus 42 percent against, with more than 80% of the vote reported, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.