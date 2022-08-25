California Votes Today To Ban ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035

California air regulators are expected Thursday to issue stringent rules to ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out.



The California Air Resources Board will vote on the measure Thursday afternoon, board member Daniel Sperling told CNN.

Sperling added he was "99.9%" confident the measure would pass. If it does, it would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It also could have major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is.



