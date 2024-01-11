California Wants To Ban Sale Of ICE Motorcycles Limiting Them To Commuter Vehicles

Electric road motorcycles—the Zeroes, the LiveWires, the Energicas (RIP)—just don't work for the average consumer who goes on longer trips, brisker canyon jaunts, and overnight camps in the middle of the backcountry compared to their gas cousins. They just don't have the range. I say this having sampled a bunch of electric motorcycles and finding that they really don't work in real-world conditions outside of one specific locale: a major city. But even that has to be further qualified as they don't even work there unless you're someone who has ready access to a home charger. Why? Because our nation's charging infrastructure sucks woeful, and so are the real-world ranges of most road-going electric motorcycles.



Read Article