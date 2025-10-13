California Wants To Ticket Car Owners Not Drivers In Latest Red Light Camera Money Grab

More automated enforcement cameras could soon be on California roads.
 
State lawmakers sent a pair of bills to the governor to address use of red-light and speed cameras.
 
The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association contends the focus on the revenue-generating devices ignores the more logical and reasoned approach to roads and traffic: keep traffic moving in as safe a manner as possible.
 
Red-light and/or speed cameras to nab drivers who disobey traffic rules are used in hundreds of communities around the nation, the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety reports.
 


