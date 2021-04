Tesla is going to hire over 10,000 employees at Gigafactory Texas over the next year. CEO Elon Musk has gotten involved in the recruiting effort, and Tesla has launched an initiative to try to hire student workers



As Electrek reported earlier this week, Tesla is starting a hiring spree at Gigafactory Texas with many new job listings.

Throughout the process to get the deal for the project, Tesla said the factory would employ over 5,000 people.