California Will Offer Uber And Lyft Drivers Over $20,000 Towards The Purchase Of A New EV

Agent009 submitted on 9/3/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:52:31 PM

Views : 646 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

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Starting this month, California will offer eligible Uber and Lyft drivers up to $20,300 towards the purchase of a new EV, or up to $14,200 towards a used EV.

 
Eligible drivers can also receive up to $1,170 per year to help offset charging costs.
 
The program is designed for low-and moderate-income drivers who complete a high volume of rides. The California Public Utilities Commission said the incentives are intended to reduce transportation emissions while making electric vehicles more accessible for drivers who spend significant time on California roads.





 



California Will Offer Uber And Lyft Drivers Over $20,000 Towards The Purchase Of A New EV

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