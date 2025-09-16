California Woman Gets Tickets From Around the Nation From Novelty Plates Sold Online

Vanity license plates are popular with drivers who like to express themselves, but one California woman recently discovered an odd downside after receiving 15 tickets in the span of several months. They came from all across the country including as far away as Illinois and New Jersey.

So what was the problem? A retailer selling a novelty license plate that resembled her real California plate reading “LUVSICK.” KCAL News reports Suzi Kiefer had to dispute each ticket, despite photos showing it wasn’t her Dodge Magnum being driven.











